North Myrtle Beach firefighters battle restaurant fire

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Firefighters battled a restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page) Firefighters battled a restaurant fire in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook page)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach firefighters battled a small blaze Thursday night at the Sticky Fingers restaurant in the Windy Hill area.

According to information on North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue’s Facebook page, crews saw smoke coming from the back of the kitchen and storage area when they arrived.

The small fire was extinguished and smoke was cleared from the restaurant.

The NMBFR said the restaurant did not suffer significant damage and no delays in reopening on Friday are expected.

