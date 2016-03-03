Myrtle Beach enforcing code to clean up and make city safer

The city of Myrtle Beach is working to improve the look of many downtown businesses. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is cracking down on the appearance of a number of businesses along Ocean Boulevard.

The idea is to make the businesses more visually appealing and safer for the millions of tourists who visit every year.

Rusting handrails, rotting wood and unsound roofs are all things found in a number of code violation complaints given to hotels by the city of Myrtle Beach.

“We wanted the businesses to know that we’re making sure that Myrtle Beach, the entertainment district, is as safe and welcoming as it can be,” explained city spokesman Mark Kruea.

In an effort to improve safety and appearance, city leaders decided to be more rigorous when inspecting hotels and businesses for code violations in 2016.

Inspectors started their work in January, and so far have handed out a number of complaints to hotels along Ocean Boulevard and Flagg Street.

With each complaint, property owners are given two options. They can fix the problems, or go before city council to hash out the problem.

Kruea said the process would lead to the city making the necessary improvements on the business. The city would have to put a lien on the property to cover the taxpayer money used to pay for it.

WMBF News reached out to many of the hotels facing code violations. While none of the managers would talk, crews were visibly working on fixing things at some of the properties.

“No matter where it is in Myrtle Beach, you want it to be as nice and well-kept as possible,” said Ray Booth, general manager of Oceans One Resort.

Booth said run-down businesses along Ocean Boulevard hurt everyone who is doing things correctly.

He said they see the complaints every day on reviews and comment cards.

“Their property is their business, and that’s between them and the city. But as a private business person down here, it obviously affects us if our surrounding businesses are not up to par,” Booth said.

Businesses that have been given complaints have a set time limit to make changes.

