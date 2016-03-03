Six arrested following multiple Hartsville area shootings

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Multiple shootings in the Hartsville area on March 1 have resulted in the arrest of six people on a number of charges.

According to information from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, no one was shot or injured during these incidents. However, several homes were struck by bullets or forced entry was made.

An investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies led to a search warrant being executed at a home off Spring Valley Road in Hartsville on March 3. Several of the suspects involved in the shootings were reportedly there.

The six individuals arrested and their charges are below:

Quateze Deshawn Guy, 21, of Hartsville, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, one count of shooting into a dwelling and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Darius Tyquan Reed, 21, of Hartsville, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, one count of shooting into a dwelling and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Daris Akeem Robinson, 21, of Hartsville, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, one count of shooting into a dwelling and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Timothy Juawan Mungo, 21, of Hartsville, was charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of pointing and presenting a firearm, one count of first-degree burglary, two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, one count of shooting into a dwelling and two counts of criminal conspiracy.

Kenneth Marquis Dubose, 25, of Hartsville, was charged with distribution of crack cocaine and distribution of crack cocaine within the proximity of a school.

Leonardo Denez Jones, 30, of Hartsville, was charged with three counts of distribution of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana.

This is still an on-going investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming, according to the DCSO.

