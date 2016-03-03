Georgetown County Detention Center officer, wife arrested for ill treatment of animals

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Georgetown County Detention Center officer and his wife have been arrested on charges of ill treatment of animals.

Jason William Teeter, 39, and Shannon Michelle Teeter, 41, were each charged with one count of ill treatment of animals, first offense, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. They were released on a surety bond.

Deputies with the GCSO responded to Green Acres Drive in the Beneventum community of Georgetown County on Tuesday for a welfare check of animals, the release stated.

Law enforcement reportedly saw several canines inside and outside of the home that appeared to be malnourished.

Inside the home, the animals were allegedly kept in confined kennels in unsanitary conditions.

Seven animals were taken from the home and sent to the St. Francis Animal Center for care and evaluation.

Jason Teeter has been fired from the Georgetown County Detention Center, the release stated.

