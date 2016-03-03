Florence man charged with threatening judge

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested and charged with making threatening comments to a family court judge during a March 2 hearing.

Norman Nehemiah McCoy, 33, was charged with felony intimidation of court officials, jurors or witnesses, according to a press release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. He was booked into the Florence County Detention Center.

The arrest warrant said McCoy became upset following a judge’s ruling and started cursing. He also allegedly told the judge he was coming back to get him when he is released from jail.

If convicted, McCoy faces up to 10 years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

