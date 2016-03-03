Myrtle Beach again ranked a top 20 "trashiest spring break destination"

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Once again, Myrtle Beach has found itself on a list of the 20 trashiest spring break destinations.

Compiled by COED.com, Myrtle Beach ranks No. 12 for 2016, dropping nine points from its No. 3 spot in 2015.

In a press release, COED.com stresses these aren’t places to avoid. Rather, they are ranked based on features like the number of tattoo parlors and strip clubs, and cheap accommodations.

“This is a subject that comes up every year,” said Mark Kruea, spokesman for the city of Myrtle Beach. “I think the business that does this does it more for their benefit than anything else. They do it to get publicity from the news media on this list that they’ve put out. I don’t know if they have any real connection to the communities that they rank on that list.”

Below are COED.com’s top 20 trashiest spring break destinations for 2016:

20. Biloxi, MS

19. San Juan, Puerto Rico

18. Key West, FL

17. Nassau, Bahamas

16. Miami, FL

15. Lake Havasu, AZ

14. Daytona Beach, FL

13. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

12. Myrtle Beach, SC

11. Tampa, FL

10. Puerta Vallarta, Mexico

9. New Orleans, LA

8. Playa Del Carmen, Mexico

7. Negril, Jamaica

6. Acapulco, Mexico

5. South Padre Island, TX

4. Montego Bay, Jamaica

3. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

2. Cancun, Mexico

1. Las Vegas, NV

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.