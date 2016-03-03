Students take 'virtual field trip' with Google Cardboard VR viewers

The Google Cardboard viewer allows the students to see the 2 on-screen images as a single 3-D view. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

The Google Expeditions package includes everything needed for the virtual trip: a tablet for the teacher, phones for every student to use, and the virtual reality viewers, which are actually made out of cardboard. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

Students were exposed to collections of VR panoramas, which included 360-degree photo spheres, 3D images, and video, annotated with details, points of interest, and questions. (Source: Jonathan Dick)

MARION, SC (WMBF) – Students at the Creek Bridge Middle/High School got to take a virtual field trip thanks to the Google Expeditions Pioneer Program, who provided classes with a “Google Cardboard” virtual reality viewer.

Sixteen different teachers used the device to immerse students in different virtual trips – collections of VR panoramas, which included 360-degree photo spheres, 3D images, and video, annotated with details, points of interest, and questions to help integrate the experiences into the school’s curriculum, according to a news release about the program.

The Wildlife Conservation Society, PBS, the American Museum of Natural History, the Planetary Society, and the Palace of Versailles contributed to the development of the program.

The Google Expeditions package includes everything needed for the virtual trip: a tablet for the teacher, phones for every student to use, and the virtual reality viewers, which are actually made out of cardboard. According to the release, the teacher selects the destination, and the entire classroom jumps there automatically.

Organizers say that there will be over 2 million Cardboard viewers in circulation by the end of the year.

“While nothing replaces hopping on the bus for a field trip, Expeditions provide an unparalleled opportunity for supplemental learning,” the release states.

