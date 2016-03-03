Create! Conway comes to Indie Market on Laurel

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – CREATE! Conway is inviting volunteers and those with artistic abilities to support the arts on Saturday, April 2 on Laurel Street in Downtown Conway between 2nd and 3rd avenues.

This non-profit organization is seeking artists, artisans, homemade and vintage vendors to be a part of their art and music experience. The event is held from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and consists of live music, art demonstrations, street performers and over 30 artists and craftsmen. There will be music by Steady Hand String Band and Gravy Crockett.

Beer and wine available for purchase from The Bottle Shop for 21 older.

CREATE’s mission is to build an artistically vibrant community by supporting regional artists and promoting public participation in the arts.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.