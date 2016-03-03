Myrtle Beach man charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday for allegedly touching a minor inappropriately.

Michael Paul Padgett, 41, is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree. No bail has been set, according to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

The alleged victim told officers Padgett had been touching her inappropriately since the middle of December, the report stated.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.