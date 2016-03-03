Quick shot of heavy rain tonight



MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A fast moving storm system will bring a quick shot of heavy rain to the area tonight.





Clouds will continue to thicken up quickly through the evening as a storm system rapidly approaches from the west. This storm system will move through the Carolinas tonight bringing periods of rain. Rain will develop across the inland areas through the

early to mid evening, and by late evening across the Grand Strand. By late tonight, periods of heavy rain will possible especially near the coast. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well, but no severe weather is expected. Rain totals will average

.5 to 1 inch across the region with the highest amounts likely near the coast. Temperatures will d rop into the lower and middle 40s.





Friday will start off with showers near the beaches quickly tapering off through the early morning hours. As the storm system moves out to sea, drier air will quickly return to the region resulting in sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into

the middle and upper 50s.





The weekend is looking sunny and dry. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the upper 50s to near 60 and climb into the lower and middle 60s by Sunday.





