Brunswick County Sheriff's detectives searching for stolen tractor

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a tractor that was stolen from a construction site.

According to a BCSO press release, the theft happened between 5:45 p.m., Wednesday and 6:45 a.m., Thursday. The construction site is located at 5101 Ocean Hwy. West in Shallotte.

The tractor is blue and white, with an amber beacon light on top.

Detectives would also like to advise businesses or construction sites who have equipment on site to use caution and ensure that equipment is secure.

Anyone with information should contact the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.