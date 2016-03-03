Arrest made in armed robbery of Conway Wendy's

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police have arrested a woman in connection with an armed robbery at an area Wendy’s restaurant.

Vicki Renee Sword, 46, was charged Thursday with armed robbery, according to information from Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department. She remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $35,000 bond.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Wendy’s location at 702 Church St., according to Small. Employees gave a description of a suspect and officers located Sword, who allegedly matched the description.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.