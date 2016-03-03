Bennettsville man charged with murder of Florence woman found dead in January

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 29-year-old Bennettsville man has been charged for the murder of a 24-year-old woman found dead found near Florence on January 23.

Royal Daniel Williams, III, is charged with the murder of Sherilyn Jear Joseph, who was found dead inside a home in the 3600 block of Century Drive at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, January 23, according to officials.

Williams allegedly shot the victim inside her apartment shortly after she returned home from work, according to a news release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators obtained the arrest warrant for Williams and charged him with murder on March 2.

Williams is currently incarcerated at a state corrections facility after being sentenced in an unrelated charge in another county, according to the FCSO release.

Related Story:

Coroner identifies 24-year-old found dead near Florence

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.