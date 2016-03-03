Darlington County Student and author shines in this week's Student Spotlight

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington County High School student can make a claim not many of his peers can; he's written a book.

“It was actually a book about my learning disability that I had over in middle school," David E. Lucas said.

The book is called “It’s Dark…But I can Still See the Light."

When Lucas was in elementary school, he was put into the special needs program.

He said his lack of study and focus contributed to him being placed there.

Lucas described that experience as a daunting one because his peers often made fun of him.

“When I talk about it - even in the book - how I had a learning disability and I pushed on," Lucas said.

And he soon tested out of that program.

“A teacher at the time, her name was Penny Cox. She was telling me that it’s very rare that a young person will be able to test out of special needs classrooms," Lucas said.

It’s that triumph which started the book.

“I started out in middle school, but I actually put everything together my ninth grade year," Lucas said.

He added he wasn’t sure what to do or how to do it or even how to fund the project.

Lucas said when he got started everything seemed to fall into place.

“I believed that I had a story to tell. I believe that every young person has a story. It may be in writing, it may be in songs or whatever," he said.

Now, with one book under his belt and his own business, Lucas' peers look up to him.

He said not in his wildest dreams did he think he would write a book. Well, he's not resting on his laurels; Lucas is actually working on two more.

“I don’t like reading, period, so to write a book is crazy," Lucas said.

At this time, Lucas isn't sure which college he wants to go to. In the meantime, he’s going to continue to set an example.

“I wish they see me as not only an author, but a motivational speaker, not only a motivational speaker but someone that’s still in their local city that they can touch base with and say, 'Wow, he really did do that,'" Lucas said.

