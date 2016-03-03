New program and center at CCU focuses on real estate, economic development

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A new center for students who want to study real estate and economic development is operating at Coastal Carolina University.

The Gr ant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development started welcoming students in January. Then, in the fall of 2016, it will be a home base to students enrolling in a new minor program the university will offer.

Students will essentially be able to look at development in the Grand Strand region, and learn from it as their textbook.

"Real estate is correlated with health care, all these things. We're a growing area," explained Dr. Rob Salvino, associate director for the Gr ant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development. "We see that there are needs here, that the work force needs it. The students need to be exposed to it. It's just another opportunity career-wise. And we're tied into the global economy and we certainly want to expose our students to that."

The minor, commercial and investment real estate, will be intended for business majors interested in economic development and real estate.

It's in the final stages of approval within the university, Salvino said. He is heading up the center and took the lead on developing the program.

Students who are part of the program are encouraged to travel abroad. A small group will travel to Rome during spring 2016 to tour, including a stop at the Vatican.

There, they'll learn how to manage real estate assets old and prestigious, and even how the headquarters of the Catholic Church responds to terror threats.

The students will take what they learn and apply it to their studies on the Grand Strand.

"An example would be the Chinese investment here," Salvino said. "We know that's just one example of what is coming down the road. This area is always looked at internationally for investment opportunity. We want to have students graduating that go into the work force."

The Grant Center for Real Estate and Economic Development was founded and named after Tony Grant, a man who lives in the local area.

Originally from the United Kingdom, Gr ant retired from the real estate industry. His accomplishments include having served as the president of the International Real Estate Federation and he remains active in local Grand Strand development.

