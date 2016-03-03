Four arrested for alleged sex acts with two 4-year-old children

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Four people were arrested Thursday after two 4-year-old children disclosed to police that they were sexually assaulted by the suspects at multiple locations for five months in Horry County, including at a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club.

On January 25, 2016, Horry County Police detectives received a report of a sexual assault to children. Detectives conducted forensic interviews on the two 4-year-old victims, a male and female from Tabor City, North Carolina, according to the police report.

On March 3, detectives and officers with the HCPD, along with other jurisdictions, mobilized to find and apprehend the people allegedly responsible for the assaults. They were taken into custody and are being detained at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The suspects should appear at bond hearings at 9 a.m. Friday.

The four people who were arrested are: Lindsey D. Honeycutt, 29; Ambrose E. Heavener, 30; Panteleimon N. Spirakis, 55; and Anthony L. Strickland, 45.

Between December 2014 and April 2015, Honeycutt, Heavener, Spirakis and Strickland allegedly engaged in sex acts, including intercourse, with the two victims, their arrest warrants state.

In January, both victims disclosed during a trauma-focused therapy session that Honeycutt and Heavener forced them to have sex with their siblings and each other, according to the police report. The victims also disclosed that Honeycutt and Heavener would have sex with them, and the female victim was forced to have sex with Spirakis.

The victims revealed to investigators that one of the locations of the sexual assaults was “the dance club,” which was later identified as Chez Joey, the strip club on Seaboard Street, where Honeycutt worked as a dancer, according to the victims.

According to arrest warrants, the assaults also occurred at a residence in the 400 block of Queens Road in Myrtle Beach, and a residence in the 800 block of 48th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.

The four suspects in this case are facing the following charges, according to an HCPD news release:

Lindsey D. Honeycutt, 29 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the First Degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

Ambrose E. Heavener, 30 years old, of Conway, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, engaging a child for sexual performance, and incest.

Panteleimon N. Spirakis, 55 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

Anthony L. Strickland, 45 years old, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the first degree, sexual exploitation of a minor in the first degree, and engaging a child for sexual performance.

Spirakis was arrested and charged in 2008 for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old girl for three years.

On Thursday, Horry County police and Myrtle Beach police were seen taking evidence, including hard drives, from Chez Joey, and the residence on Queens Road.

Lt. Mark Bonner said police searched the homes of Heavener, Spirakis and Strickland Thursday.

