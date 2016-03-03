Two men wanted for crimes in Horry County

Horry County (WMBF) - On this week's Horry County Suspect Search:

A 22-year-old man is wanted for failing to appear for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute. His name is Jaree Murphy. The Horry County police report states that on October 10, 2015, officers noticed a silver Pontiac driving too fast heading north on Highway 701. After pulling the vehicle over, they say they smelled a strong stench of marijuana. Upon searching the car, officers say they found 30 bags of weed consistent with distribution, as well as one Alprazolam pill, a Schedule 4 drug. Murphy was arrested but failed to show up for court. His last known address is on Harrelson Avenue in Loris.

Also, 23-year-old Malcolm Shackerford is wanted for failing to appear for a charge of disseminating obscene material to a minor under the age of 12.

The Horry County police report states that on June 18, 2015, the parent of the victim called police after learning Shackerford was allegedly dating her daughter.

The report states pictures on Facebook show the suspect tagging the victim and and calling her his 'baby.' Obscene pictures of Shackerford were also allegedly sent to the child. He was arrested but failed to show up for court. His last known address is on King Crest Drive in Loris.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.