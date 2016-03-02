Friends remember Conway man killed in motorcycle accident

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – On Thursday, friends of the victim of a fatal accident in Myrtle Beach Wednesday night spoke out about the man they saw as more of a brother.

Anthony Frye went to Coastal Carolina University and though he graduated, he was very much still there, according to his fraternity brothers.

"That was my guy. He always stuck to the plan, finished it to the very end. He always saw it through, everything he did," Deonte Cargile said.

Another group of Frye's brothers also know this first-hand, especially when it came to motorcycle riding.

"He had a small accident a couple weeks before, and a lot of people would tell him, 'Aw man, give it up,' but there was no way you could get Frye off that bike. No one could," Blake Garrett explained.



"It didn't matter if it was raining it didn't matter if it was 36 degrees wet outside, Frye is going to be on that bike," Denzell Jones added.

These brothers say riding together formed a bond like no other.



"With bikers, a lot of people don't realize when you ride bikes, that's like a passion, it's almost like you being passionate about your job. That's how passionately you take it. You clear your mind, you can kind of get away from everything. that's what he really enjoyed.. that's what all of us really enjoyed," Matthew Theirse said.



"I'm glad that he went out doing what he loved to do," Swakeem Cox said.

Frye, 27, of Conway, died in the two-vehicle crash at U.S. 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach around 11 p.m. Wednesday. He was driving his motorcycle at the time and was wearing a helmet.

Others remembered Frye as not just a brother, but a family man who loved his little daughter.

"That was his most wonderful thing in the world. He would drop anything in a dime for her," Denzell Jones said in tears. "He loved that little girl."



Though he may be gone, his brothers will never forget him and say for Frye's family, they will always be there.

"Every day, I promise. I promise, Frye, I'll be there every day," Jones said.

Anthony Frye's loved ones plan to organize a vigil and memorial for him within the next two weeks.

A Go Fund Me page has been started to help with funeral costs. Those who want to donate can do so by clicking here.

