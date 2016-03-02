Extras needed for television pilot set to film in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A television pilot will soon film in Myrtle Beach and casting directors are looking for local extras.

Filming on the pilot, entitled “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez,” will begin on Friday, March 11, according to a press release. The production is looking for Latino background performers ages 18 or older to work as paid extras.

Those who are interested need to click here to create a profile. Then, email a recent photo, along with an age and location to esvextras@gmail.com.

