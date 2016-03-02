Rivertown Music and Craft Beer Festival returning to Conway - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Rivertown Music and Craft Beer Festival returning to Conway

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
The Rivertown Music and Craft Beer Festival returns to Conway in May. (Source: Conway Alive Facebook page) The Rivertown Music and Craft Beer Festival returns to Conway in May. (Source: Conway Alive Facebook page)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The 30th Annual Rivertown Music and Craft Beer Festival returns to downtown Conway on Saturday, May 7, 2016.

As in years past, the 2016 event will feature live music, a classic car show with over 125 vehicles, vendors and a craft beer tasting zone, according to a press release.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and is free to the public. Food and beer tasting tickets may be purchased onsite.

