Police arrest man who allegedly fled from accident scene armed near Coastal Grand Mall

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police have arrested a 21-year-old man allegedly involved in an accident on Harrelson Boulevard who ran into Coastal Grand Mall while possibly armed.

Ajay Malikk Alston, 21, is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to Myrtle Beach Police Records.

Lt. Joey Crosby, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, said officers received information that someone had left the accident scene and into the mall.

Additional details indicated the person possibly had a gun, according to Crosby.

Myrtle Beach officers searched the mall, but were unable to locate the individual.

Kayla Frink was inside the mall, shopping at Charlotte Russe, at the time of the search.

Frink said a store employee informed shoppers there was someone in the mall with a gun and they needed to wait inside the dressing rooms.

She added the store’s doors were locked and she could see officers walking through the hallways.

Frink said the store’s customers were in the dressing rooms for about 20 minutes before getting the OK to come out.

Alston was later identified as the suspect in this case, was arrested, and booked Friday morning at the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

