Two Hartsville men arrested on drug charges

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – Two Hartsville men were arrested Feb. 26 on drug charges following a three-month-long investigation conducted by the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office's drug enforcement unit.

Michael Bernard McLeod, 52, was charged with two counts of distribution of crack cocaine, fifth offense, and manufacturing crack cocaine, according to information on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

Edward Lawson, 74, was charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana and two counts of distribution of marijuana within proximity of a school.

Additionally, Lawson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana after he was reportedly found with 20 individually packaged baggies of marijuana.

