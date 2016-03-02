Myrtle Beach man charged with sexual misconduct with a minor

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Monday on allegations that he sexually assaulted a minor.

Roberto Carlos Arellano-Gomez, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 16. According to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website, he remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.

The 14-year-old victim told authorities Arellano-Gomez sexually assaulted her in October 2015 and once when she was 9 years old, the arrest report stated.

The suspect was reportedly an acquaintance of the victim’s family.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.