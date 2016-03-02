Florence man accused of striking child with extension cord

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man was arrested Tuesday in reference to a 2014 incident where he allegedly struck a child with an extension cord.

David Walter Lucas Jr., 52, was charged with cruelty to children. He remains in jail under a $1,500 bond, according to the Florence County Detention Center’s website.

The arrest report lists the alleged incident as occurring on Feb. 1, 2014. Lucas reportedly struck the child with the cord twice in the face and twice on the back.

There was no indication in the report as to what led to the alleged abuse.

