Identities released of two killed in two-vehicle accident Wednesday in Little River

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Wilson and 62-year-old Sandra Burr have been identified as the two people killed in a two-vehicle accident that happened Wednesday afternoon in Little River.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden, with the Horry County Coroner's Office says Wilson was from North Carolina but had recently been living in Conway and Burr is from Supply, North Carolina.

According to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2000 Cadillac four-door was heading east on S.C. 90. The driver ran the car off the road before losing control and crossing the center lane, driving right into the path of a 2011 Toyota Prius.

The Prius struck the Cadillac, killing both the driver and the passenger, according to the SCHP. Both were wearing their seat belts.

The driver of the Prius was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the accident. This individual was also wearing a seat belt.

According to the SCHP, there will be no charges filed, as the person responsible for the accident was one of the fatalities.

