Conway man charged with cashing stolen lottery tickets

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Conway man is behind bars after allegedly cashing stolen lottery tickets for cash prizes totaling more than $14,000.

Yogeshkumar K. Patel, 46, of Conway, was charged with attempting to defraud the South Carolina Lottery, according to information on the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website. He remains in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday under a $10,000 bond.

According to the arrest warrant from the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division, Patel reportedly stole the tickets from a Tiger Mart convenience store in Marion. The suspect was reportedly employed there.

Between Oct. 19, 2015 and Feb. 6, 2016, Patel allegedly cashed the stolen tickets at the Good Service Mini Mart located at 1812 Wright Blvd., in Conway.

The tickets totaled approximately $14,680 in cash prizes.

