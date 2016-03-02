ATF offers reward for info on Lumberton Police vehicles found burned

LUMBERTON, SC (WMBF) – Lumberton Police are investigating after two of the department’s vehicles were found on fire early Wednesday morning. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

According to a press release, Officer Nolan Hunt of the Lumberton Police Department was responding to a call at 3:09 a.m.

While on his way to the call for service, the officer saw smoke in the area of the East Lumberton Resource Center at 1608 East Fifth St., the release stated. Upon closer observation, Hunt recognized the two vehicle on fire belonged to the LPD.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms examined the vehicles for evidence, and found the fire was incendiary, according to information released Thursday. The crime is being investigated by the ATF, SBI and the LPD.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the arson. Anyone with information should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-FIRE. All calls will be kept confidential.

