Woman urinates in patrol vehicle after arrest for driving drunk with toddler in car, report states

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 27-year-old North Carolina woman screamed, kicked and urinated inside a patrol car after she was arrested for DUI when she nearly hit a parked car with a 3-year-old in her back seat, according to a North Myrtle Beach Police report.

Police responded to the Wango Tango bar Saturday after a security guard saw a woman, later identified as Lauren Warf, driving erratically, nearly hitting a parked car in the parking lot, the report states.

An officer noticed a toddler in the back seat, and the strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from the car. Warf was unable to form complete sentences, and when she tried to “exit the vehicle violently,” the officer presented a Taser. Officers decided to arrest her, and when she became argumentative and resisted police, “Warf was escorted to the ground,” the report states.

Once Warf was placed in the patrol car, Warf screamed violently, and kicked and head-butted the car’s doors and partition, officials noted in the report. While being transported to jail, Warf removed her seatbelt and pants, then urinated on the floor and seat of the patrol car. Officials also stated that it appeared she was hallucinating, as she was “looking at the empty seat beside her and speaking to multiple individuals that were not there.”

Once they arrived at the jail, Warf’s feet were bloody from kicking, and her clothes were wet with urine, the report states. She continued to scream, fight and try to pull away. Detention staff helped to place her in a holding cell.

Warf was charged with DUI, driving under suspension, resisting arrest, child endangerment and for not having a vehicle registration, according to jail records. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center early Saturday morning, and released the following morning.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.