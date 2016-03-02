Meredith Helline moved from the Bluegrass state to the beach in February 2016 to join the WMBF News team. She shoots, writes and edits her own stories as the live morning reporter for WMBF, covering breaking stories as they happen overnight as well. You can also catch her anchoring on the weekends.

Meredith was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky but bleeds Blue. She graduated from the University of Kentucky in December 2015 with a major in Broadcast Journalism and minor in Political Science.

She won numerous awards for her college work at the UK Student News Network, where she reported, anchored and produced. Meredith took home the Best in Show award and scholarship for the overall College TV category at the 2016 Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters Awards. She also won both first and second place in the Best News Story TV category, and was honored to win the overall Best College Television Reporter award as well.

Meredith interned at NBC's TODAY in New York City the summer before graduation, and brings to WMBF skills she learned from veteran journalists as an intern at WLKY-TV in Louisville, Kentucky, LEX-TV and Rupp Arena Marketing in Lexington, Kentucky and WCBD-TV in Charleston, South Carolina. However, her summer at TODAY still remains the best summer of her life so far (hands down!).

Meredith works hard to tell you what's happening in your community and is always hunting for stories.

In her spare time she enjoys the beach, road trips, binge watching Netflix, working out and eating out at local restaurants along the Grand Strand.

Feel free to email Meredith with story ideas or just to say hello!

Story ideas are always welcome! Email her at mhelline@wmbfnews.com, Tweet @meredithhelline and find her on Facebook

