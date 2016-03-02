MBPD investigating attempted auto burglaries

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred between 12 and 2 a.m., Wednesday in the area of 73rd Avenue North and Porcher Avenue and 71st Avenue North.

“At about midnight last night while I was sleeping, I heard my car horn alarm system go off,” Adam Parness said.

Parness immediately woke up when he heard the loud alarm and jumped into action.



“I looked out the door and saw the door was wide open. I ran out, and saw that my vehicle had been broken into,”



The suspect ran off before Parness could get a description of him. Luckily, he had a backup system and caught the entire attempt on camera.

“He's around for a few seconds, looked inside the vehicle with a flashlight, there was nothing inside the vehicle and he proceeded to cut the rear window out with either a razor blade or a knife,” Parness described.\

Though there was nothing in the vehicle, the video showed the suspect continued to gain entry.

“As he was reaching into the vehicle to unlock it, he saw that I had a camera system and tried to cover his face but he continued to gain entry into the vehicle until the alarm went off and he took off running,” Parness explained.



Les Pfenning wasn't as lucky. Hours later, around the corner on 71st Avenue North, his brand new car was hit.

“I thought I locked my new car. Apparently it didn't lock,” Pfenning said.



Three credit cards and more than $100 was taken. Only a wallet and an ID were left behind.

Coming from an area where he didn't have to lock his doors or fear his neighbors, Les is angry.



“It’s somebody that's victimizing this area, because we're vulnerable,” Pfenning said.

Many neighbors simply don’t want to hear of another crime in the area.

“Everything from 38th, 48th Avenue North through Pine Lakes, up here through the Dunes Club, it's just getting ridiculous. And honestly, we're all getting sick and tired of it,” Parness said.

Both Parness and Pfenning said they were impressed by police response times overnight.

Parness said four officers were on scene in a matter of minutes. However, he feels the police need help from the citizens too.

“Residents of our community, start policing it a little better ourselves. We need to be looking out our windows, locking our doors. I don't make myself a victim. I understand a lot of people have left their vehicles unlocked, left their doors unlocked, don't have deadbolts. We need to start taking back our community because if we don't it's just getting out of hand,” Parness said.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the video is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 16-003314.

Mobile users, tap here to view the suspect video.

Click here to view the post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.