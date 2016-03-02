Coroner identifies victim of fatal Loris fire

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - One woman is dead after a house fire in Loris Tuesday night, according to Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Shawna Shirlenne Jackson.

Hendrick said the fire took place at the home off Pondview Road around 10:30 p.m., on Tuesday.

Brandon Dyson said he has known the people who lived in the house for 15 years. When the fire broke out, he tried to run into the building and save them.

"My girlfriend came running through the yard screaming, 'Gene's house is on fire.' So I went running through the yard. The girls are standing in the backyard, so I went running through the back door." said Dyson.

Dyson said he was able to get his friend out, but the man was badly burned. He kept telling Dyson his girlfriend was still inside.

"I was able to get him out. We went back in trying to get his girlfriend out. We weren't able to do that, so we busted a window trying to get her out. We couldn't do that either. There was so much smoke we couldn't find her anywhere," Dyson said.

Fire crews from Horry County and Loris said they found Jackson and two dogs deceased inside the home. Dyson said his neighbors had two daughters who were at the scene. Seeing them upset made him wish there was more he could have done.

"To see those two little girls crying like that, and not being able to get her out. "It's a hard pill to swallow, something I couldn't deal with," he said.

An autopsy will be performed late Wednesday or Thursday to determine the cause of death, according to Hendrick.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Fire and Rescue are still investigating the cause of the blaze.

