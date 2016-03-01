Take a closer look at microchip credit cards - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Take a closer look at microchip credit cards

(Source: WMBF News) (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC - Why aren't all stores allowing customers to use their microchip credit card?

Aren't they supposed to be safer?

Tune into WMBF News Wednesday at 6 a.m. for a special report that looks at swiping, smart cards and safety.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly