CCU football releases 2016 schedule; Sun Belt to drop two teams

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football has released its schedule for the upcoming 2016 football season - one in which Coastal Carolina will operate as an FCS Independent before switching over to the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina will also not be eligible for any postseason play next year.

The schedule features 12 games - eight of them at Brooks Stadium in Conway.

Coastal Carolina will be a participating member of the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 - but the conference announced Tuesday that at the completion of the 2017 season, it will drop Idaho and New Mexico State as members, and act as a ten team conference, with talks of adding a championship game later. Idaho and NMSU have a combined 10-37 record in two seasons with the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina's 2016 schedule is listed below.

September 3: at Lamar

September 10: vs. Florida A&M

September 17: at Jacksonville State

September 24: vs. Furman

October 1: vs. Charleston Southern

October 8: at Gardner-Webb

October 15: Open date

October 22: vs. Central Connecticut State

October 29: at Presbyterian

November 5: vs. Monmouth

November 12: vs. Bryant

November 17 (Thursday): vs. Liberty

November 26: vs. Hampton

