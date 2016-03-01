CCU football releases 2016 schedule; Sun Belt to drop two teams - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

CCU football releases 2016 schedule; Sun Belt to drop two teams

By Joe Murano, Sports Director
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina football has released its schedule for the upcoming 2016 football season - one in which Coastal Carolina will operate as an FCS Independent before switching over to the Sun Belt Conference. Coastal Carolina will also not be eligible for any postseason play next year. 

The schedule features 12 games - eight of them at Brooks Stadium in Conway. 

Coastal Carolina will be a participating member of the Sun Belt Conference in 2017 - but the conference announced Tuesday that at the completion of the 2017 season, it will drop Idaho and New Mexico State as members, and act as a ten team conference, with talks of adding a championship game later. Idaho and NMSU have a combined 10-37 record in two seasons with the Sun Belt. 

Coastal Carolina's 2016 schedule is listed below.

September 3: at Lamar
September 10: vs. Florida A&M
September 17: at Jacksonville State
September 24: vs. Furman
October 1: vs. Charleston Southern
October 8: at Gardner-Webb
October 15: Open date
October 22: vs. Central Connecticut State
October 29: at Presbyterian
November 5: vs. Monmouth
November 12: vs. Bryant
November 17 (Thursday): vs. Liberty
November 26: vs. Hampton
 

