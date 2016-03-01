The importance of Super Tuesday to candidates, their parties

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – There are 13 states voting during Super Tuesday, including the American Samoa.

WMBF News Political Expert Holley Tankersley said there are questions going into the big voting day. On the Republican side, many of those questions surround GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

“Many elites in the Republican Party and a lot of Republican Party officials are concerned that Mr. Trump may hurt the ticket down the ballot,” Tankersley said.

Tankersley further explained there are concerns that if Trump secures the Republican presidential nomination, it could hurt other Republicans' chances of winning state or national offices like the U.S. House of Representatives or the U.S. Senate.

Tankersley said right now, the Republican Party has two choices.

“Can we get the majority behind a second candidate like Sen. Rubio, for example? Or, is this going to be a situation where we just have to learn to love him in some ways?” she asked.

As for the Democrats, Tankersley said Hillary Clinton certainly has an advantage over fellow hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders.

“So, this is where South Carolina’s victory was so important for Sec. Clinton. It gave us her largest and kind of single group of delegates that she's had,” Tankersley explained.

Between the 13 states voting Tuesday, there are 500 delegates up for grabs for Republicans and more than 1,000 for Democrats. Tankersley said it's these delegates that matter most.

“Which means they can have significant influence over who the nominee is in their party,” Tankersley said.



As for Sanders, Tankersley said today his campaign may have to take a hard look at the math.



“After today, it may be mathematically impossible for him to win the nomination given the amount of delegates she's (Clinton) starting to rack up,” she added.

