Hartsville woman accused of ramming a car with her own vehicle

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) – A Hartsville woman is behind bars after allegedly using her vehicle to hit another car in a convenience store parking lot.

Elizabeth Woodham was booked into the Darlington County Detention Center on Tuesday on a charge of first-degree assault and battery, according to information from the Darlington County Detention Center’s website.

Lt. Mark Blair, with the Hartsville Police Department, said officers responded to Lotto Land, located at 914 South Fifth St., on Feb. 24, after two vehicles wrecked in the parking lot.

Two different accounts of what happened were given.

Woodham was later arrested after video footage revealed she intentionally hit the other car, according to Blair.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.