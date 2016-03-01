The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will bring a quick hitting round of showers followed by cooler temperatures.

Skies will become cloudy tonight as a cold front moves closer. Scattered showers will arrive in the area after midnight and continue off and on through the very early morning hours of Wednesday. Temperatures by Wednesday morning will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Wednesday starts off with a few showers very early in the day. However, those showers will quickly be pushed off shore as a cold front moves through. In fact, by 9 am Wednesday, all the shower activity will be gone and skies will begin to clear. Wednesday afternoon will turn out mostly sunny and a little breezy. Slightly cooler weather behind the cold front will keep temperatures in the lower 60s.

Chilly weather returns for Wednesday night and Thursday as nighttime temperatures return to the middle and upper 30s. Highs on Thursday will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Another storm system will deliver a quick shot of showers late Thursday night and early Friday.

Clearing skies will return once again by the weekend.

