Spring means weather safety awareness

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring is nearing and so is severe weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is advising residents to know your risk and take action by assembling a 72 hour emergency kit with food and water.

Severe weather rampages across the United States throughout March, April and May. There’s one hazard that can strike the coasts at any time: tsunamis.

Spring hazards include:

Severe Weather/Tornadoes

Floods

Lightning

Tsunamis

Rip Currents/Beach Hazards

Heat

