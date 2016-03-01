Spring means weather safety awareness - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Spring means weather safety awareness

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Spring severe weather awareness (Source AP Images) Spring severe weather awareness (Source AP Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Spring is nearing and so is severe weather. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is advising residents to know your risk and take action by assembling a 72 hour emergency kit with food and water. 

Severe weather rampages across the United States throughout March, April and May.  There’s one hazard that can strike the coasts at any time: tsunamis.

Spring hazards include:

  • Severe Weather/Tornadoes
  • Floods
  • Lightning
  • Tsunamis
  • Rip Currents/Beach Hazards
  • Heat 

To learn more about weather safety, visit the link here.

Video compliments of U.S. National Weather Service.

