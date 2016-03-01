National Weather Service offers free weather training sessions in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service in Wilmington is offering two free basic SKYWARN and Weather Safety Training Sessions at North Myrtle Beach City Hall.

The training sessions will be held on March 22 and March 23, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Each session is open to the general public, no registration is required, and participants only need to attend one of the sessions.

SKYWARN is the NWS program made up of trained volunteer weather spotters. Storm spotters come from many walks of life, including fire fighters, law enforcement, amateur radio operators, and the general public. SKYWARN spotters coordinate with local emergency management officials and send reports of weather based phenomena to the NWS.



Storm spotters provide important information to warning forecasters who make critical warning decisions. SKYWARN storm spotters play a critical role in giving the NWS vital ground truth data, which helps the NWS perform its primary mission of saving lives and property.

