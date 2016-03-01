FDTC partners with former student to compete at racetracks

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Florence-Darlington Technical College has partnered with former student, Hayes Goodson for the 2016 Pro All Stars Series and Pee Dee Coastal Super Truck Series seasons.

According to FDTC, Hayes is a third generation driver from Darlington, South Carolina.

The team will compete at Dillon Motor Speedway, Myrtle Beach Speedway and a few select events throughout the Carolinas.

In 2015, FDTC sponsored former NASCAR XFINITY Series driver, Hal Goodson, who won four races, along with the 2015 Pee Dee Coastal Super Truck Series championship. At the conclusion of the 2015 season, Hal made the decision to step away from the driver’s seat and hand the steering wheel over to his 21-year old son, Hayes.



Goodson’s first race of the 2016 season will be on Saturday, March 5 at Dillon Motor Speedway as he competes in the Pro All Stars Series South Carolina Clash 150. Racing is set to begin at 5 p.m. His first race in the Pee Dee Coastal Super Truck Series is set to take place at the Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday, April 2, 2016.

