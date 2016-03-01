Dillon County Sheriff's Deputy involved in vehicle crash

DILLON, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that involved a Dillon County Sheriff's Deputy Tuesday morning.

Captain Cliff Arnette said the deputy was driving an SUV Ford Explorer and collided with a small vehicle after 9 a.m.

Arnette said the accident happened on Old Latta Highway.

Both people involved in the crash are not suffering any serious injuries, however were transported to get checked out.

SCHP is still investigating. We will provide any updates as they become available.

