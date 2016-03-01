NMB to host USA National Prep Basketball Tournament - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NMB to host USA National Prep Basketball Tournament

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The USA National Prep Basketball Tournament will be held March 3-5 at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center in North Myrtle Beach. Top prep school basketball teams will be welcomed, 51 teams from across the map will compete in the tournament. 

Admission is $12 per day, $20 for a two day pass, or $30 for a three day pass. 
 
For a list of teams and tournament brackets for the USA National Prep Basketball Tournament, visit www.usanationalprep.com.  
 
Participating Schools:
 
American Basketball Institute (GA)                                                       Prestige Prep School (NJ)
Moravian Prep School (NC) - 3 Teams                                                 Combine Prep School (NC) - 3 Teams
Combine Prep School-Atlanta (GA) - 3 Teams                                     Tennessee Prep-(TN) - 2 teams
Georgia Prep (GA)                                                                                 Forest Trail School(NC) – 2 teams
Indiana Prep (IN)                                                                                    Bryant & Stranton (VA)
Concord Prep (NC)                                                                                 Mount Zion Christian Academy (NC) - 4 teams
S.O.E Prep (NC) - 2 teams                                                                     South Side (VA)
Raleigh Swish City Prep (NC)                                                                 Our Saviour New American (NY) 
Upper Room Christian (NY) - 3 teams                                                    Our Saviour Lutheran (NY)
National Christian (MD) - 3 teams                                                           Comenius School (SC) - 3 Teams
Legacy Charter School (SC) - 2 teams                                                   York Prep (SC) 
Faith Baptist School (GA)                                                                        Faith Assembly (NC) 
Bull City Prep High (NC) - 2 teams                                                          Genesis Academy (VA)
New Garden Friends School (NC)                                                            St.Ignatious School (SC)
Piedmont Classical (NC)

