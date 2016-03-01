NMB to host USA National Prep Basketball Tournament

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The USA National Prep Basketball Tournament will be held March 3-5 at the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center in North Myrtle Beach. Top prep school basketball teams will be welcomed, 51 teams from across the map will compete in the tournament.

Admission is $12 per day, $20 for a two day pass, or $30 for a three day pass.



For a list of teams and tournament brackets for the USA National Prep Basketball Tournament, visit www.usanationalprep.com.



Participating Schools:



American Basketball Institute (GA) Prestige Prep School (NJ)

Moravian Prep School (NC) - 3 Teams Combine Prep School (NC) - 3 Teams

Combine Prep School-Atlanta (GA) - 3 Teams Tennessee Prep-(TN) - 2 teams

Georgia Prep (GA) Forest Trail School(NC) – 2 teams

Indiana Prep (IN) Bryant & Stranton (VA)

Concord Prep (NC) Mount Zion Christian Academy (NC) - 4 teams

S.O.E Prep (NC) - 2 teams South Side (VA)

Raleigh Swish City Prep (NC) Our Saviour New American (NY)

Upper Room Christian (NY) - 3 teams Our Saviour Lutheran (NY)

National Christian (MD) - 3 teams Comenius School (SC) - 3 Teams

Legacy Charter School (SC) - 2 teams York Prep (SC)

Faith Baptist School (GA) Faith Assembly (NC)

Bull City Prep High (NC) - 2 teams Genesis Academy (VA)

New Garden Friends School (NC) St.Ignatious School (SC)

Piedmont Classical (NC)

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.