March is the busiest month of wildfire season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Wildfire season for South Carolina is from January to Mid-April, but historically March and the first two weeks of April is the peak of the season.

Weather during this time is ideal for wildfires and the spread of wildfires. We have frequent cold fronts as we transition from Winter to Spring. These cold fronts bring the threat of thunderstorms. Lightning accounts for about 2% of wildfires in the state according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission. Most importantly, a cold front brings shifting winds, gusty winds and it ushers in dry air-- all factors that contribute to the ignition and spread of wildfires.

March is a popular yard clean up month, but burning yard waste is a potentially dangerous method. The forestry commission says the leading cause of wildfires is debris burning that gets out of control. It is very important to pay attention to local burning ordinances, fire weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service, and local weather conditions if you choose to burn yard waste. The gusty winds and sudden changes in wind direction that is common to our coastal weather can make it very difficult for the average person to control even a small burn pile.

WMBF News Reporter Ruby Durham spoke with the Horry County Fire Department about how they prepare as well as what you can do to protect your property against wildfire. Her story is HERE.