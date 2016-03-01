Driver License checkpoints conducted in Georgetown County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Driver License checkpoints conducted in Georgetown County

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting driver’s license checkpoints in Georgetown County throughout the month of March.

The sheriff’s office plans to have enough deputies at these checkpoints to minimize the inconvenience of motorists traveling the roads of Georgetown County.

