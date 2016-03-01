Man pleads guilty to possession of 280 grams or more of crack co - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man pleads guilty to possession of 280 grams or more of crack cocaine

By Kelly Matter, Video Editor
Randy Jarmarsha Graham Jr. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office) Randy Jarmarsha Graham Jr. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - The Darlington County Sheriff's Office announced Monday a man pleaded guilty for one count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 280 grams or more of cocaine base, crack cocaine. 

According to the DCSO, Randy Jarmarsha Graham Jr., was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Florence Resident Office, after a combined investigation in the Dovesville area with the Darlington County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Unit. 

Graham pleaded to 120 months and will be sentenced at a later date, the DCSO said. 

