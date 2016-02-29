Pollen levels on the rise

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Pollen levels have already started to rise as spring inches closer.



Many Grand Strand residents have probably experienced a few extra sneezes as of late, or the familiar yellow film on their cars. While it's still officially winter, spring pollen season has already started.

As of Monday afternoon, elm, cedar and juniper trees were already contributing to moderate to high pollen levels across the region. These levels will stay high on Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooler weather will reduce the levels a bit by the end of the week.

The region's highest pollen levels typically arrive in mid March and can linger into early May.



There are several weather ingredients that can lead to very high and even extreme pollen levels. Warm days and milder nights this time of year get plants and trees budding and growing quickly.

Combine the warm weather with a gusty wind and the pollen is blown loose and fills the air. The only break from high pollen levels come from extended cool spells and rainy weather to clean our the atmosphere.



