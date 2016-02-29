Myrtle Beach police offer tips ahead of Saturday's marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is offering tips for drivers who will be out on the road this Saturday during the Myrtle Beach Marathon.

According to a post on the MBPD’s Facebook page, a map of the marathon route will provide times of road closures when users click on the congestion points. This map, which can be accessed here, will be updated on race day.

The marathon beings at 6:25 a.m. on Saturday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid 21st Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway, as well as 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway.

The MBPD expects heavy congestion in the area of Grande Dunes Boulevard and Kings Highway.

Motorists are also reminded that northbound traffic on Ocean Boulevard is for race participants only. Barricades will be on the east side of the street at the cutouts for the safety of runners.

For more information on the 19th Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon, click here.

