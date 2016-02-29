CCU football player facing hacking charges

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A Coastal Carolina University student and member of the football team is restricted from campus following his arrest on hacking charges.

Kyle Eugene Wilson, 21, of Conway, was arrested Feb. 16 for three counts of third-degree computer crime act, first offense, and unlawful use of the telephone, failing to hang up, according to information from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office’s website.

He was released Feb. 17 on a $4,000 bond.

CCU spokeswoman Marth Hunn said via email Wilson’s campus restriction was taken to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation.

According to WMBF News’ local media partner, MyHorryNews, the charges are in relation to complaints filed in January and February with CCU’s Department of Public Safety.

A CCU employee reported that someone hacked into her iCloud account several times since November 2015.

While being questioned by police, the suspect allegedly admitted to hacking the employee’s iPhone because of a bet he made with a friend at the University of Memphis, the school that Wilson transferred from, MyHorryNews reported.

Two CCU students also told police they had been hacked.

The victims said the suspect, while identifying himself as an intern, asked the victims to send photos of themselves. They became victims of cyber attacks after they refused, according to MyHorryNews.

Both reported their phones had been wiped clean and laptops hacked.

MyHorryNews reported that Wilson is no longer a member of CCU’s football team.

