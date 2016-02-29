Florence adds 750 new jobs; 18 companies invest $100M in 2015

FLORENCE County, SC (WMBF) - More money and a very good year of job growth is how Florence County leaders describe 2015.

The Florence County Economic Development Partnership said more than $100 million dollars were made in capital investment last year.

New manufacturers and existing ones made those contributions.

Along with those added millions upon millions of dollars, the Florence County Economic Development Partnership said 750 new jobs were announced in 2015.

There isn’t any one type of industry that is behind the job growth.

"No none at all. Fortunately, Florence County is very diverse in its work force and in its industry,” said Mary Kelley, membership and industry relations manager for Florence County Economic Development Partnership.

Those new jobs don't include chains that have moved into the area and are now supplying jobs.

Florence's location to Interstate 95 and Interstate 20, the rail yard and the county’s proximity to the Port of Charleston are all reasons manufacturers are setting up shop.

"The companies have confidence in Florence County and have identified that it is going to remain a very, very manufacturer-friendly area," Kelley said,

All this growth is not only good for jobs, but also taxes and future growth.

"It may be a large company that an individual works for, but that individual is now making more money. And they are spending that money locally," Kelley said.

