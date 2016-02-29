Temporary lane closures coming to U.S. 501 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Temporary lane closures along U.S. 501 in Horry County will impact motorists for the next three evenings.

The closures will take place between Tanger Outlet Mall and the city limits of Myrtle Beach along U.S. 501 beginning at 7 p.m. Monday and lasting until 6 a.m., according to Lisa Bourcier, public information director for Horry County.

That schedule will also continue Tuesday and Wednesday evenings. The purpose of the temporary lane closures are for barrier wall cleaning.

