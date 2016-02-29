Florence man arrested after firing gun at woman

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A Florence man is behind bars after allegedly firing a gun at a woman and barricading himself inside a home when deputies arrived.

David Craig Shipman, 51, was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated, kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and resisting arrest, according to a post on the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page.

On Sunday, DCSO deputies responded to a home off Mariposa Drive in Florence after the shots were fired. The victim was not harmed, and the suspect told her he would shoot anyone who tried to enter the home, the post stated.

Shipman reportedly would not come out or respond to deputies when they arrived. The DCSO’s emergency response team was called in. Once they entered the home, the suspect was arrested following a brief struggle.

Several guns were found throughout the home, according to the Facebook post.

